Seaport Res Ptn Comments on JetBlue Airways Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JetBlue Airways in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.00 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JBLU. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of JBLU opened at $15.15 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.66.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

