Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%.

TRGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at $21,254,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,425 shares of company stock worth $5,312,283. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $3,464,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Targa Resources by 202.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $2,031,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Targa Resources by 1,469.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.