Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Shares Down 3.3%

Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.15. 2,250,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 343,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)

Sears Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of retail stores, through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment offers consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel.

