Secret Price Hits $1.04 on Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $72.30 million and $1.81 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 189,735,900 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

