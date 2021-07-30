Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.00% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SES. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark set a C$4.28 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.43.

Shares of SES opened at C$4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.21 and a 12-month high of C$5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

