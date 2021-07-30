SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Announces GBX 7.40 Dividend

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SGRO traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,217.50 ($15.91). The company had a trading volume of 2,270,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 14.24 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,113.62. The firm has a market cap of £14.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85.

Get SEGRO alerts:

In other news, insider Andy Gulliford acquired 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGRO shares. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.