Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.19 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.420-$3.620 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.18.

ST stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $59.29. 2,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,164. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

