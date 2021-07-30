Sentivate (SNTVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.28 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $29.28 million and $192,455.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,578,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

