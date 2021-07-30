Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.83% of Sequential Brands Group worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ:SQBG opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.60. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 3,266 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $35,338.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,266 shares of company stock worth $287,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc engages in promoting, marketing, and licensing portfolio of consumer brands. It provides fashion, home, athletic, and lifestyle categories, including Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe’s Jeans, Heelys, and GAIAM. It offers its products to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.