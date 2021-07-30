ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $638.00.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $593.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,829. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $418.53 and a 12 month high of $608.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.91, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

