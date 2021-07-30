Sether Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Sether has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sether coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a total market capitalization of $478,790.92 and $983.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sether Profile

Sether (SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

