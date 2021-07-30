SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in SFL were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $4,134,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 75,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $893.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.07.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFL. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

