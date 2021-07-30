SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Short Interest Up 242.0% in July

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 242.0% from the June 30th total of 318,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SGOCO Group by 509.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 55,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGOC stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89. SGOCO Group has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

