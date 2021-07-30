Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,700.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 target price on Shopify and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,606.36.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,525.28. 15,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,741. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,405.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.63 billion, a PE ratio of 117.71, a P/E/G ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

