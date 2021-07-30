Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

