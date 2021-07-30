Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s previous close.

MAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

MAB stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 278.40 ($3.64). 391,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,841. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 915.98.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

