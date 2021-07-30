Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Drops By 60.1%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the June 30th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FAX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 416,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,324. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $4.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.