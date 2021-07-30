Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Drops By 60.1%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the June 30th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FAX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 416,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,324. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $4.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 326,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 310,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,867,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

