Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Decreases By 81.7%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the June 30th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Acreage stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Acreage has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

