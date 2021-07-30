Short Interest in APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Rises By 181.6%

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, an increase of 181.6% from the June 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APTY stock opened at 0.01 on Friday. APT Systems has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.03.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc creates stock trading platforms, financial apps, and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

