Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Decreases By 42.3%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after buying an additional 466,219 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $23,900,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after buying an additional 2,263,594 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 1,256,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,833,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.83. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

