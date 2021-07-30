Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Drops By 40.2%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the June 30th total of 246,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.1 days.
Aroundtown stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.08.
Aroundtown Company Profile
