Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Declines By 66.7%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlueScope Steel stock remained flat at $$88.97 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $90.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.09.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.