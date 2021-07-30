Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Declines By 66.7%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlueScope Steel stock remained flat at $$88.97 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $90.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.09.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
