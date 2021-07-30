Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Declines By 36.9%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 281,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,777.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF remained flat at $$55.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.76.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.