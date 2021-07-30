Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Expands By 62.9%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2,918.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PSF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,733. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

