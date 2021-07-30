Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declines By 61.5%

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE DTF remained flat at $$14.86 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,790. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
