Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declines By 61.5%

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE DTF remained flat at $$14.86 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,790. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 76.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 194,876 shares during the period. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

