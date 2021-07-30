Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Expands By 144.3%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, an increase of 144.3% from the June 30th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,277,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AXXA opened at $0.03 on Friday. Exxe Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.
Exxe Group Company Profile
