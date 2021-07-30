Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Expands By 144.3%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, an increase of 144.3% from the June 30th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,277,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AXXA opened at $0.03 on Friday. Exxe Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.

Exxe Group Company Profile

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

