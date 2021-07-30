Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Drops By 44.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000.

NASDAQ FTXD traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,719. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74.

