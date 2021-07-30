Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Expands By 145.0%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,364,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 123,920 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000.

