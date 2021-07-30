Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Declines By 79.3%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFJPY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 37,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,397. Informa has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

