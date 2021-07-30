Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Increases By 65.1%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,075. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

