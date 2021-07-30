Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Rises By 59.0%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENZL traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. 13,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,166. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $71.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 5.13% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.