Short Interest in Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Declines By 62.6%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of JENGQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 53,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.07. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $26.73.
Just Energy Group Company Profile
