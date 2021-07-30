Short Interest in Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Declines By 62.6%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of JENGQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 53,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.07. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.