Short Interest in Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) Rises By 143.3%

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Lee Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 16,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,258. Lee Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.00.
Lee Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
