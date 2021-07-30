Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Decreases By 35.8%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of LifeWorks stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04. LifeWorks has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $28.16.
LifeWorks Company Profile
