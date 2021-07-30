Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Decreases By 35.8%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of LifeWorks stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04. LifeWorks has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

LifeWorks Company Profile

LifeWorks Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

