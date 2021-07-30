Short Interest in Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Rises By 216.7%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MFCO opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79. Microwave Filter has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.89.
About Microwave Filter
