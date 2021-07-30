Short Interest in Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Rises By 216.7%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MFCO opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79. Microwave Filter has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

