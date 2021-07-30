Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Drops By 51.0%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NCMGY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 32,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Newcrest Mining has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

