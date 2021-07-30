Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Decreases By 77.4%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the June 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,105 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter.

JSD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,311. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

