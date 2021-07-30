Short Interest in Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Grows By 200.0%

Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PWBO stock remained flat at $$16.00 during trading hours on Friday. Pacific West Bank has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64.
About Pacific West Bank
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific West Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific West Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.