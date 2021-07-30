Short Interest in Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Grows By 200.0%

Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PWBO stock remained flat at $$16.00 during trading hours on Friday. Pacific West Bank has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64.

About Pacific West Bank

Pacific West Bank provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in Oregon. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides one to four family residential construction loans, home equity lines of credit, one to four family residential loans, multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, and land development and other land loans.

