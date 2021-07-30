Short Interest in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Grows By 109.9%

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, an increase of 109.9% from the June 30th total of 160,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $121.61 million, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 8,000 shares of PCTEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the first quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PCTEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

