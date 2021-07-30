Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Expands By 156.1%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 577,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PENMF stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 61,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,533. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.03. Peninsula Energy has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

