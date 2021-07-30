Short Interest in Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Declines By 59.4%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PQEFF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,662. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.81. Petroteq Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13.
About Petroteq Energy
