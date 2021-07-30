Short Interest in RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Expands By 265.0%

RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 265.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RDVWF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. RadView Software has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
RadView Software Company Profile
