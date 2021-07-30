Short Interest in RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Expands By 265.0%

RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 265.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDVWF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. RadView Software has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Get RadView Software alerts:

RadView Software Company Profile

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RadView Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadView Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.