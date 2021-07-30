Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Expands By 209.4%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,804,800 shares, an increase of 209.4% from the June 30th total of 583,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,388.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RSNHF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11. Resona has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

