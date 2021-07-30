Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Expands By 209.4%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,804,800 shares, an increase of 209.4% from the June 30th total of 583,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,388.3 days.
OTCMKTS:RSNHF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11. Resona has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $4.71.
Resona Company Profile
