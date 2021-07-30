Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Rises By 332.0%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 332.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OPP stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $16.31.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
