Short Interest in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Rises By 75.8%

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE SMM opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMM. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 156,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 59.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

