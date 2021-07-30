Short Interest in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Drops By 44.5%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 55.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at $568,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

