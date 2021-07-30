Short Interest in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Decreases By 35.6%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $47.09 on Friday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

