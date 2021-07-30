Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Decreases By 65.6%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SZKMY stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,275. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.30. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $130.90 and a twelve month high of $225.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.