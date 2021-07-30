Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Decreases By 65.6%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SZKMY stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,275. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.30. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $130.90 and a twelve month high of $225.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Suzuki Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

