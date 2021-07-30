Short Interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rises By 121.0%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,740,000 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the June 30th total of 16,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAL. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,374,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,524,326. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 0.08.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

