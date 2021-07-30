Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Rises By 81.7%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the June 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

