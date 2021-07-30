Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Rises By 81.7%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the June 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
